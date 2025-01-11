Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 715 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

