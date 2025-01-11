Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVE opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.63. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.