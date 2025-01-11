Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $408.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.99 and a 200-day moving average of $399.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.94.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

