Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $183.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.