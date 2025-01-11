Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $444,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 195.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $78.46 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,292.26. This represents a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,589 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,746 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

