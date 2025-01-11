Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 20.3% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $138,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 251.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,743,000 after acquiring an additional 195,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

