Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

