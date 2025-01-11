Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.