SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,959,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 591,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

