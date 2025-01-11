16,299 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

