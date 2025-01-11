DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

