Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,905.58. The trade was a 2.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 12,050 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,514.50. This trade represents a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,152 shares of company stock worth $1,388,552. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.09. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 143.17%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

