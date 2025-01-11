Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

