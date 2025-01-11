Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,840,000 after purchasing an additional 673,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 220,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,880,000 after acquiring an additional 169,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

