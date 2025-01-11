Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 368,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of C stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

