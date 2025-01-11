Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $454.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $351.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.15. The company has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.94 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.