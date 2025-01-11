Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $141.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.