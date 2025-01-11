Fortitude Family Office LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after acquiring an additional 403,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Exelon Stock Down 2.3 %

EXC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.