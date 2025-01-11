Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Lifted by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 426.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. This represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,409.80. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,051. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

