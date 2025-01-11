Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,280. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,185 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:SQ opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

