Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 53,962 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $2,267,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,347,913.16. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,987.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,368 shares of company stock worth $6,100,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

