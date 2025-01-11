Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 246.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $221.55 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

