Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,087.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.55.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $385.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $413.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

