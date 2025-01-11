Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $63,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.