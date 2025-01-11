Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1,559.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $18.26 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

