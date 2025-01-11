Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.