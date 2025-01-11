Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $38,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,887,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,480,000 after buying an additional 593,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after buying an additional 438,704 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 811,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 152,152 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 794,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $45.97 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

