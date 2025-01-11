Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

