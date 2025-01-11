Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $37,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,822.10 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,515.43 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,930.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,821.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

