Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,310,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after acquiring an additional 866,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 383,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

