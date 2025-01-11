Fortitude Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 896.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.65 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

