Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Entegris by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

