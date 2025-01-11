Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,969 shares of company stock worth $46,656,527. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

