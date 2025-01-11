Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 825.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE DECK opened at $207.60 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

