GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 213 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after purchasing an additional 614,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,004,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

