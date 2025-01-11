Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.