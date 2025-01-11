Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,546 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.36 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

