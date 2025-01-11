Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

