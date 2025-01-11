Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Cut by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of BG opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $114.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

