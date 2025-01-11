Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

