Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

