Brian Chesky Sells 38,461 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,498,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,601,684.56. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $132.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,744,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

