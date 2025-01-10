Inari Medical’s (NARI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,067,509.66. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,000 shares of company stock worth $22,621,870 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after buying an additional 610,468 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,006,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 228,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.