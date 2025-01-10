Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $29,129,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,780,097.10. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

