Fulton Bank N.A. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.05.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $708.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,625.75, a P/E/G ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

