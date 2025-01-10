Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 35 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $85,127,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $63,379,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,301.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,510.00 and a 12 month high of $3,416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,120.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 154.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

