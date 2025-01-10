Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,308.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

