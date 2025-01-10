Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $24.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.14 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

