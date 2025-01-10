Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 343 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $19,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

