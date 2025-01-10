International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 589,935 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,935 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

